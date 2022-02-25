DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Stock Price Down 7.7%

DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Rating)’s share price was down 7.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $32.17 and last traded at $32.41. Approximately 1,579 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 97,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.10.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BOOM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised DMC Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on DMC Global from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Sidoti upgraded DMC Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Get DMC Global alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $613.99 million, a P/E ratio of 357.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.74.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $71.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 million. DMC Global had a return on equity of 0.67% and a net margin of 0.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DMC Global Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of DMC Global by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of DMC Global by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,001,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,895,000 after purchasing an additional 159,947 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of DMC Global by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of DMC Global by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orchard Capital Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of DMC Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

About DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM)

DMC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technical products and services in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DMC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DMC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.