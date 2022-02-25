DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Stock Price Down 7.7%

DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Rating)’s share price was down 7.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $32.17 and last traded at $32.41. Approximately 1,579 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 97,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.10.
A number of equities analysts have commented on BOOM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised DMC Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on DMC Global from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Sidoti upgraded DMC Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $613.99 million, a P/E ratio of 357.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.74.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of DMC Global by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of DMC Global by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,001,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,895,000 after purchasing an additional 159,947 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of DMC Global by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of DMC Global by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orchard Capital Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of DMC Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000.
About DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM)
DMC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technical products and services in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints.
