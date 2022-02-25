UBS Group Trims VMware (NYSE:VMW) Target Price to $119.00

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at UBS Group from $125.00 to $119.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the virtualization software provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 0.18% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on VMW. Bank of America lowered their price objective on VMware from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of VMware in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. FBN Securities dropped their target price on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.87.

Shares of VMware stock traded up $1.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $119.21. The stock had a trading volume of 112,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,924,980. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $50.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $123.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.56. VMware has a fifty-two week low of $108.80 and a fifty-two week high of $172.00.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 16.05%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that VMware will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $782,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of VMware by 107.2% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,746 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of VMware by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,773,659 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,480,211,000 after acquiring an additional 4,541,555 shares during the last quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in VMware by 84.3% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 75,156 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $8,708,000 after acquiring an additional 34,382 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VMware during the fourth quarter valued at about $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

