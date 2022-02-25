Beer Money (BEER) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $14,926.00

Beer Money (CURRENCY:BEER) traded up 16.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. During the last week, Beer Money has traded 17.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Beer Money coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0109 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Beer Money has a market cap of $436,576.99 and $14,926.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Beer Money Profile

Beer Money (CRYPTO:BEER) is a coin. Its launch date was December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 355,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Beer Money is beer-money.io . Beer Money’s official message board is www.medium.com/@beermoney

According to CryptoCompare, “Beautiful Bubble Lda (BB) is a British owned Portuguese limited liability company operating Brewery Consortium and Algarve Rock Craft Brewery (AR) based in Faro, Portugal. They offer a new convertible CryptoCurrency: Brewery Consortium Coin (BEER), created as an ERC20 derivative token of Ethereum and linked to the tangible assets and value of a growing craft beer brewing company and partners (Brewery Consortium partners). “

Buying and Selling Beer Money

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beer Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beer Money should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beer Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

