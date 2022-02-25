Colony Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Colony Group LLC lowered its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,127 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,565 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HOLX. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in Hologic by 187.2% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,519,813 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $185,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,475 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Hologic by 437.5% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,798,444 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $132,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,840 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Hologic by 102.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,645,966 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $199,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,301 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hologic in the second quarter worth $78,202,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in Hologic in the second quarter worth $53,825,000. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HOLX shares. Citigroup cut Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Hologic from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Hologic from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Hologic from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hologic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.70.

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $71.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.74. Hologic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.10 and a 52-week high of $81.04. The firm has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.26 and its 200 day moving average is $73.96.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 48.46% and a net margin of 31.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.86 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

