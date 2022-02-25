Colony Group LLC Lowers Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Colony Group LLC decreased its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,259 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 128.2% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 188.7% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 65.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total value of $3,500,408.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
Shares of DE stock opened at $342.76 on Friday. Deere & Company has a one year low of $320.50 and a one year high of $400.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $368.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $360.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.97.
Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.66. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 37.66%. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.87 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.12%.
Deere & Company Profile (Get Rating)
Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.
