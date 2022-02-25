Colony Group LLC Has $2.46 Million Stock Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,360 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $2,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,160,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 313,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,774,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $6,701,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 393,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,604,000 after buying an additional 5,177 shares during the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TYL stock opened at $425.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.33 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $478.65 and a 200-day moving average of $491.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $372.80 and a 1-year high of $557.55.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $433.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.74 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.57, for a total transaction of $1,790,495.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 4,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.70, for a total value of $2,303,538.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,907 shares of company stock valued at $15,578,974. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $543.96.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

