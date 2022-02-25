Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Buys New Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 24,469 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 102.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,684,014 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,982,000 after buying an additional 4,905,313 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 88,471,912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,885,338,000 after buying an additional 2,765,670 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,610,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 148.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,301,494 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,045,000 after buying an additional 1,374,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,540,603 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $152,169,000 after buying an additional 1,336,050 shares in the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Shares of RF stock opened at $23.08 on Friday. Regions Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $18.02 and a 52-week high of $25.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.47.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 38.17%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Regions Financial’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.42%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Regions Financial from $26.50 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays upgraded Regions Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Regions Financial from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.29.

Regions Financial Profile (Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.