Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Makes New Investment in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ESS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 12.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.3% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 77,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2,231.2% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 23,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,994,000 after buying an additional 22,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.4% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 151,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,784,000 after buying an additional 4,941 shares during the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Essex Property Trust news, EVP Adam W. Berry sold 3,235 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.95, for a total value of $1,141,793.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John Farias sold 1,617 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.70, for a total transaction of $563,847.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,109 shares of company stock valued at $3,535,077 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Essex Property Trust from $363.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Scotiabank lowered Essex Property Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $363.00 to $338.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $323.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $351.00 to $335.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $353.53.

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock opened at $316.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $254.63 and a 1 year high of $359.49. The company has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $334.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $333.60.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($1.14). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 33.91%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 13.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $2.20 per share. This is an increase from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 111.32%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

