Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Buys Shares of 6,861 Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 6,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Ameren by 5.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,884,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $395,626,000 after acquiring an additional 268,911 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ameren by 3.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,783,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $386,500,000 after acquiring an additional 180,828 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Ameren by 0.8% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,715,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $219,923,000 after acquiring an additional 21,851 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ameren by 86.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,368,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $189,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,968 shares during the period. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Ameren by 45,966.9% in the third quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,219,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 2,214,227 shares in the last quarter. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Warner L. Baxter sold 57,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total value of $4,976,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Ameren from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Ameren from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.57.

NYSE:AEE opened at $83.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Ameren Co. has a 12-month low of $70.25 and a 12-month high of $90.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.33.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). Ameren had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 10.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This is a boost from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.59%.

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

