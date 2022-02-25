Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Makes New Investment in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Catalent by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,370,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,246,000 after buying an additional 46,136 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Catalent by 10.6% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,632,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,902 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Catalent by 2.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,994,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,433,000 after purchasing an additional 58,270 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC grew its position in shares of Catalent by 12.2% during the third quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,375,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,971,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Catalent by 136.9% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,347,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,324,000 after purchasing an additional 778,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CTLT shares. Barclays cut their target price on Catalent from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Catalent from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Catalent from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Catalent currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.33.

In other news, insider Karen Flynn sold 2,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.64, for a total value of $288,334.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Peter Zippelius sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.30, for a total value of $387,900,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,492,073 shares of company stock valued at $438,447,546 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Catalent stock opened at $99.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.54 and a 200 day moving average of $123.02. Catalent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.17 and a 12 month high of $142.64. The firm has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.58, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

