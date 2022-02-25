Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Makes New $640,000 Investment in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Hershey by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 27,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,734,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Hershey by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 677,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,081,000 after acquiring an additional 9,654 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hershey by 157.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Hershey by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 929,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,897,000 after acquiring an additional 87,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Hershey by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 10,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

Shares of HSY opened at $196.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $197.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.71. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $143.58 and a one year high of $207.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $40.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.41.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.73% and a net margin of 16.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. Analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.901 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 50.63%.

In related news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 1,000,000 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.35, for a total value of $203,350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $27,117.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,019,204 shares of company stock valued at $207,075,973 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Hershey from $193.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Hershey from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Hershey from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Hershey from $194.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Hershey from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.79.

Hershey Profile (Get Rating)

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.