Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) Shares Purchased by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,497 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC owned 0.09% of Invesco Solar ETF worth $2,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 49.9% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 16.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 699,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,463,000 after purchasing an additional 96,234 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 128,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 16.5% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 9,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in Invesco Solar ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,547,000.

Shares of TAN opened at $64.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.57. Invesco Solar ETF has a 12-month low of $56.08 and a 12-month high of $107.25.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

