Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Purchased by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 237.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,563 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $6,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Accenture by 11.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,244,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,597,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,784 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 2.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,434,234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,329,334,000 after acquiring an additional 252,771 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Accenture by 2.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,093,076 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,228,976,000 after acquiring an additional 205,505 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Accenture by 1.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,821,036 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,222,426,000 after purchasing an additional 38,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Accenture by 7.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,599,996 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,244,000 after purchasing an additional 250,747 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on ACN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $446.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $354.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $391.87.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,500 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,646 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.79, for a total value of $580,692.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 30,046 shares of company stock valued at $10,551,684 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture stock opened at $316.17 on Friday. Accenture plc has a one year low of $244.44 and a one year high of $417.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $360.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $351.91. The company has a market cap of $199.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.15. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.37%.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

