Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $3.69 Million Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $3,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of Eaton by 35,936.5% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 620,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,654,000 after buying an additional 618,826 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Eaton by 23,049.6% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 600,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 597,675 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Eaton by 97.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 896,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,526,000 after purchasing an additional 442,731 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in Eaton by 1,647.3% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 441,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,977,000 after purchasing an additional 416,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Eaton by 7.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,044,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $603,886,000 after purchasing an additional 274,249 shares in the last quarter. 77.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ETN opened at $150.31 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $128.58 and a one year high of $175.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.20.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Eaton’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.93%.

ETN has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird set a $167.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $191.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.89.

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.12, for a total value of $452,859.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra Pianalto bought 243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $151.58 per share, for a total transaction of $36,833.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

