Utah Retirement Systems Sells 1,260 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Utah Retirement Systems lessened its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,683 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Gartner were worth $4,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IT. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Gartner by 13,031.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,635,242 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $496,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,789 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,597,113 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $484,100,000 after acquiring an additional 136,099 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 115.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,305,305 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $396,657,000 after acquiring an additional 699,707 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Gartner by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 955,095 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $290,235,000 after purchasing an additional 309,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Gartner by 183.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 874,791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $265,832,000 after purchasing an additional 566,174 shares during the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.65, for a total transaction of $332,351.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 1,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.23, for a total value of $492,301.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,540 shares of company stock valued at $3,009,725 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Gartner from $357.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Gartner from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $303.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $336.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $347.80.

NYSE IT opened at $281.39 on Friday. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $175.18 and a 12 month high of $368.99. The stock has a market cap of $23.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.49 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $299.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $309.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.57. Gartner had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 136.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. Gartner’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

Gartner announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

