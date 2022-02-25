Homrich & Berg Has $6.15 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Homrich & Berg raised its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,144 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the third quarter worth $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 360.0% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 253 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 64.2% in the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 513.5% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 31.3% in the third quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 373 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.87% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.09.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 498,727 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total value of $72,290,478.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.31, for a total value of $1,352,421.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,109,516 shares of company stock valued at $1,133,564,471. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $1.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $135.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,411,837. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $140.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $126.28 and a one year high of $152.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is 76.92%.

Walmart Company Profile (Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

