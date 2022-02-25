Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $9,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.1% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 12.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 356,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,347,000 after buying an additional 40,467 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the second quarter valued at about $560,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the second quarter valued at about $2,109,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 6.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,302,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,440,693,000 after buying an additional 1,513,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $4.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $139.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,358,917. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $92.86 and a 1-year high of $139.44.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.78%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CVX. Cowen increased their price target on Chevron from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on Chevron from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on Chevron from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Chevron from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.42.

In related news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 125,300 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.59, for a total transaction of $17,240,027.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total value of $2,060,105.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 661,365 shares of company stock valued at $87,600,457. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

