Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.82.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LBRT. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of LBRT stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.60. 27,319 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,572,661. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $17.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 2.63.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.18). Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 7.25% and a negative return on equity of 14.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Liberty Oilfield Services will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Liberty Oilfield Services news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 50,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total value of $628,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Stock sold 31,468 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $314,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,795 shares of company stock valued at $1,116,815. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,428,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,223,000 after buying an additional 97,066 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 153,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 13,341 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 836,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,851,000 after purchasing an additional 20,799 shares during the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 46,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 5,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $271,000. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

