Prudential plc (LON:PRU) Receives GBX 1,727.90 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Prudential plc (LON:PRU – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,714 ($23.31).

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,800 ($24.48) price objective on Prudential in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,550 ($21.08) price objective on shares of Prudential in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Prudential from GBX 1,680 ($22.85) to GBX 1,640 ($22.30) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 1,655 ($22.51) price target on Prudential in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of LON PRU traded up GBX 68.50 ($0.93) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,184 ($16.10). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,710,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,791,163. The firm has a market capitalization of £32.52 billion and a PE ratio of -17.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.43, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,252.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,372.16. Prudential has a 52 week low of GBX 1,095.50 ($14.90) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,598.50 ($21.74).

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

