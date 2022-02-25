ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.96 to $4.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.10. ONE Gas also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.960-$4.200 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OGS. TheStreet upgraded ONE Gas from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. UBS Group upgraded ONE Gas from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on ONE Gas from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ONE Gas from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded ONE Gas from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $81.17.

Shares of OGS traded up $3.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.39. 2,805 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,568. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.55. ONE Gas has a 52-week low of $62.52 and a 52-week high of $81.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.05.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12. The business had revenue of $593.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.74 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 12.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ONE Gas will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.73%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ONE Gas by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,548,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $508,124,000 after acquiring an additional 325,071 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of ONE Gas by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 45,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,531,000 after buying an additional 18,973 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of ONE Gas by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 67,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,217,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of ONE Gas by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,743,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of ONE Gas by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 108,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,403,000 after buying an additional 19,898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.20% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It also offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

