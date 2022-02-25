WOWI (OTCMKTS:WOWU) Trading 270.4% Higher

WOWI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WOWU – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 270.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.51 and last traded at $0.30. 5,658 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 269% from the average session volume of 1,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.08.
The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.13 and its 200-day moving average is $0.18.
About WOWI (OTCMKTS:WOWU)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on WOWI (WOWU)
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
- The Facts are Supporting the Justified Enthusiasm for Teladoc Health
- The Technicals are Still Bullish for These 3 Small Caps
Receive News & Ratings for WOWI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WOWI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.