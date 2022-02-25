WOWI (OTCMKTS:WOWU) Trading 270.4% Higher

WOWI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WOWU – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 270.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.51 and last traded at $0.30. 5,658 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 269% from the average session volume of 1,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.08.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.13 and its 200-day moving average is $0.18.

About WOWI (OTCMKTS:WOWU)

WOWI, Inc engages in the business of licensing technology and intellectual property to operators and business in the legal cannabis industry nationally. It also engages in packaging & labeling, lease equipment, and lease of real property. The company was founded in August 1987 and is headquartered in Centennial, CO.

