ProMIS Neurosciences (OTCMKTS:ARFXF) Trading 7.1% Higher

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARFXF – Get Rating) shares traded up 7.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. 25,998 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 138,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The firm has a market cap of $43.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 13.29, a current ratio of 13.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Get ProMIS Neurosciences alerts:

ProMIS Neurosciences Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ARFXF)

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc engages in the discovery and development of precision medicine solutions for early detection and effective treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. It focuses on the progression of Alzheimer’s disease, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and Parkinson’s disease. The company was founded by Neil Cashman and Vigen Nazarian on January 23, 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProMIS Neurosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProMIS Neurosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.