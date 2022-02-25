ProMIS Neurosciences (OTCMKTS:ARFXF) Trading 7.1% Higher

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARFXF – Get Rating) shares traded up 7.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. 25,998 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 138,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.
The firm has a market cap of $43.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 13.29, a current ratio of 13.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.
ProMIS Neurosciences Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ARFXF)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ProMIS Neurosciences (ARFXF)
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
- The Facts are Supporting the Justified Enthusiasm for Teladoc Health
- The Technicals are Still Bullish for These 3 Small Caps
Receive News & Ratings for ProMIS Neurosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProMIS Neurosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.