Shinsei Bank (OTCMKTS:SKLKY) Shares Up 0.8%

Shinsei Bank, Limited (OTCMKTS:SKLKY – Get Rating) shot up 0.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.71 and last traded at $3.71. 1,564 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 1,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.68.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.29.

About Shinsei Bank (OTCMKTS:SKLKY)

Shinsei Bank, Ltd. engages in the business of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Business, Global Markets and Individual Business. The Institutional Business segment provides corporate and syndicated loans, acquisition finance, ship finance, healthcare finance, finance for startup, private equity, renewable energy finance, real estate non-recourse finance, project finance and rehabilitation finance services.

