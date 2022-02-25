Gran Tierra Energy (LON:GTE) Shares Up 20%

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (LON:GTE – Get Rating) shot up 20% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 96 ($1.31) and last traded at GBX 90 ($1.22). 21,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 437% from the average session volume of 4,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 75 ($1.02).
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 66.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 58.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 309.09. The company has a market cap of £379.96 million and a PE ratio of -6.80.
Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile (LON:GTE)
Featured Articles
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- The Facts are Supporting the Justified Enthusiasm for Teladoc Health
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
- The Technicals are Still Bullish for These 3 Small Caps
Receive News & Ratings for Gran Tierra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gran Tierra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.