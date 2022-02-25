Gran Tierra Energy (LON:GTE) Shares Up 20%

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (LON:GTE – Get Rating) shot up 20% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 96 ($1.31) and last traded at GBX 90 ($1.22). 21,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 437% from the average session volume of 4,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 75 ($1.02).

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 66.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 58.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 309.09. The company has a market cap of £379.96 million and a PE ratio of -6.80.

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 26.2 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

