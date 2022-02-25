Comerica Bank Has $23.41 Million Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Comerica Bank lowered its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,210 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 38,573 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $23,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 7,937 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $4,219,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $3,058,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 675 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. 77.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMAT shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Monday, February 14th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.62.

In other Applied Materials news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $45,837,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAT opened at $133.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $145.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.68. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.50 and a twelve month high of $167.06. The stock has a market cap of $118.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.38% and a net margin of 27.10%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.35%.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

