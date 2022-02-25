Comerica Bank Sells 4,432 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 386,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,432 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $24,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 131.8% during the third quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 18.9% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 994.1% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $202,000.

NYSEARCA IEMG opened at $56.90 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.51. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $55.12 and a twelve month high of $68.18.

