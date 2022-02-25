Comerica Bank Sells 114,461 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Comerica Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 308,621 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 114,461 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Oracle were worth $30,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspiriant LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 15,310 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 23,784 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,786 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,259 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 6,031 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 42.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oracle stock opened at $74.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.38. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $64.50 and a 1-year high of $106.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $199.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.80.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 1,087.71%. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.10%.

Oracle declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

ORCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $110.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Societe Generale lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.96.

In other news, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $83.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total transaction of $2,678,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

