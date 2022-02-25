Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.81 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.81) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.22) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.50). Blueprint Medicines reported earnings per share of ($1.72) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will report full year earnings of ($7.43) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.02) to ($6.31). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($5.86) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.81) to ($3.30). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Blueprint Medicines.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($5.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($4.73). The company had revenue of $107.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.14 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 357.66% and a negative return on equity of 28.96%. The business’s revenue was up 213.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.53) EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BPMC. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $135.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $111.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.82.

BPMC stock opened at $63.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.79. Blueprint Medicines has a one year low of $60.72 and a one year high of $117.86.

In other news, EVP Tracey L. Mccain sold 5,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.30, for a total transaction of $486,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider L. Becker Hewes sold 729 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $72,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,729 shares of company stock worth $657,700. 3.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BPMC. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1,340.7% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 38.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 3,253.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter.

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

