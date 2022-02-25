Captrust Financial Advisors Raises Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,804 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,391 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Sysco were worth $8,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,612,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,673,000 after acquiring an additional 182,664 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,060,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,289 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,364,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,091,000 after acquiring an additional 434,376 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 3,044,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,968,000 after acquiring an additional 837,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,832,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,321,000 after acquiring an additional 136,243 shares during the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $84.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $68.05 and a 1 year high of $86.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.56 billion, a PE ratio of 64.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.37.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.14). Sysco had a return on equity of 65.93% and a net margin of 1.22%. The firm had revenue of $16.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 142.43%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upgraded shares of Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.44.

In related news, SVP James Chris Jasper sold 9,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $755,051.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 75,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total value of $6,452,186.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,720 shares of company stock worth $8,310,393 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

