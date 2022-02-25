Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The software company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Autodesk had a return on equity of 51.01% and a net margin of 31.31%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $218.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $252.43 and a 200-day moving average of $282.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.79 and a beta of 1.44. Autodesk has a 52 week low of $199.63 and a 52 week high of $344.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total value of $51,312.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 4,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total value of $1,210,619.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,283,095 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new position in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Cypress Capital Group bought a new position in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the software company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADSK. OTR Global cut Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Autodesk from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $216.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 29th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Autodesk from $305.00 to $286.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Autodesk from $346.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $308.07.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

