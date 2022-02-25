Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The mining company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 11.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share.

AEM traded down $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.29. 289,206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,101,673. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Agnico Eagle Mines has a one year low of $45.42 and a one year high of $74.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 0.83.

AEM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $67.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$94.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,327 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,694 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 4,915 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,036 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 13.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,339 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the period. 64.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.

