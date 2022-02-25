Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The mining company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 11.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share.
AEM traded down $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.29. 289,206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,101,673. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Agnico Eagle Mines has a one year low of $45.42 and a one year high of $74.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 0.83.
AEM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $67.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$94.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.95.
About Agnico Eagle Mines (Get Rating)
Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM)
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
- The Facts are Supporting the Justified Enthusiasm for Teladoc Health
- The Technicals are Still Bullish for These 3 Small Caps
Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.