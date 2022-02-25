$2.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.17 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.31. Western Alliance Bancorporation posted earnings per share of $1.90 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will report full year earnings of $9.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.30 to $10.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $11.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.03 to $11.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Western Alliance Bancorporation.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.02. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 22.96% and a net margin of 43.59%. The company had revenue of $561.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.46 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Alliance Bancorporation has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.67.

NYSE WAL opened at $90.20 on Friday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $84.71 and a fifty-two week high of $124.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 16.15%.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, General Counsel Randall S. Theisen sold 6,574 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $591,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Randall S. Theisen sold 2,963 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.96, for a total value of $302,107.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,835,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,098,923,000 after acquiring an additional 360,842 shares in the last quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,202,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,595,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $519,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,085 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,663,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,065,000 after acquiring an additional 345,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,124,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,864,000 after acquiring an additional 574,248 shares in the last quarter. 86.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

