$2.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) This Quarter

Posted by on Feb 25th, 2022

Equities research analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.17 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.31. Western Alliance Bancorporation posted earnings per share of $1.90 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will report full year earnings of $9.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.30 to $10.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $11.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.03 to $11.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Western Alliance Bancorporation.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.02. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 22.96% and a net margin of 43.59%. The company had revenue of $561.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.46 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Alliance Bancorporation has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.67.

NYSE WAL opened at $90.20 on Friday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $84.71 and a fifty-two week high of $124.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 16.15%.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, General Counsel Randall S. Theisen sold 6,574 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $591,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Randall S. Theisen sold 2,963 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.96, for a total value of $302,107.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,835,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,098,923,000 after acquiring an additional 360,842 shares in the last quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,202,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,595,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $519,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,085 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,663,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,065,000 after acquiring an additional 345,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,124,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,864,000 after acquiring an additional 574,248 shares in the last quarter. 86.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation (Get Rating)

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

Earnings History and Estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

