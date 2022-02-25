American International Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,844 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $20,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 9,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,560,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

COF has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Edward Jones upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $221.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.76.

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $147.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $62.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.51, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.59. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $116.67 and a 1 year high of $177.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.83.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.16 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 38.68% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.94%.

In other news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total transaction of $993,530.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 6,825 shares of company stock valued at $1,002,042 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

