American International Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $21,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 255.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 117.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $307.80 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $217.69 and a 52-week high of $377.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.23 billion, a PE ratio of 63.86, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $323.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $325.73.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.03. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 6,516 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $2,280,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 6,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total transaction of $2,107,170.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 336,265 shares of company stock valued at $113,920,520 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SNPS. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Synopsys from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. StockNews.com lowered Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Synopsys from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Synopsys from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Synopsys from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.78.

Synopsys Company Profile (Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.