American International Group Inc. Sells 5,976 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 129,853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,976 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $23,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,805,000. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 9,223 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 151.3% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 121,241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,500,000 after purchasing an additional 72,990 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 842,757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $149,449,000 after purchasing an additional 168,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 148,507 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,709,000 after purchasing an additional 59,622 shares in the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital raised Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $219.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $191.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.00.
WSM opened at $140.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.55. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.01 and a 52 week high of $223.32. The company has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.54.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.32%.
Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.
