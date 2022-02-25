American International Group Inc. Acquires 2,064 Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,417 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Signature Bank worth $28,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SBNY. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Signature Bank by 65.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,120,157 shares of the bank’s stock worth $304,997,000 after purchasing an additional 443,323 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Signature Bank by 331.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 384,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,713,000 after purchasing an additional 295,422 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Signature Bank by 328.2% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 362,905 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,812,000 after purchasing an additional 278,159 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Signature Bank by 89.1% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 512,803 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,626,000 after purchasing an additional 241,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Signature Bank in the third quarter worth $56,293,000. 93.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SBNY opened at $325.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $206.00 and a fifty-two week high of $374.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $331.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $304.15.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a net margin of 39.74% and a return on equity of 12.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 18.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 14.90%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $475.00 to $508.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Compass Point reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Signature Bank currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $386.92.

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment consists of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

