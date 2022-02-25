American International Group Inc. Sells 3,914 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,914 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $30,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 16,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,086,000 after buying an additional 4,818 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,437,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 43,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,454,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 65,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,192,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 30,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,783,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $142.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $184.00 to $209.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $164.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.92.

Prologis stock opened at $143.33 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.14 and a 1-year high of $169.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.36.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 61.77% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 63.96%.

In other news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $317,218.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

