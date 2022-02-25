Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) to Post $0.33 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.33 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lattice Semiconductor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the lowest is $0.33. Lattice Semiconductor posted earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will report full-year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.45. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Lattice Semiconductor.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 25.31%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS.

LSCC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 19th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Benchmark raised their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.75.

In other news, VP Esam Elashmawi sold 857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total value of $49,303.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 59,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total value of $4,112,704.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 219,305 shares of company stock valued at $15,313,381. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 119.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1,100.0% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 648.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $60.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 90.81, a P/E/G ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Lattice Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $39.08 and a 52 week high of $85.45.

Lattice Semiconductor announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, November 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

