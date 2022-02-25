Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 3,820 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 63,695 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,820 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Unilever were worth $3,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Unilever by 3.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 18,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Unilever by 4.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Unilever by 44.0% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in Unilever by 7.1% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 115,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,264,000 after buying an additional 7,631 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Unilever by 56.9% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 3,533 shares during the period. 8.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unilever presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.51.

NYSE:UL opened at $49.06 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $46.07 and a 12 month high of $61.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.4873 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%.

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

