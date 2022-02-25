Park National Corp OH Invests $205,000 in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Park National Corp OH bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WTRG. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,531,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,223 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,827,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,312 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,505,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,608,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,295,000 after acquiring an additional 342,951 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,548,000. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

In other news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 1,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $99,654.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

WTRG traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.11. The stock had a trading volume of 17,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,968. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.47. The firm has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.60. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a one year low of $41.11 and a one year high of $53.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 23.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.2682 dividend. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.64%.

Separately, Barclays raised shares of Essential Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Essential Utilities Profile (Get Rating)

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.