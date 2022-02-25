Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,196.67 ($70.67).

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,600 ($76.16) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,400 ($73.44) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday. UBS Group set a GBX 4,200 ($57.12) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 5,500 ($74.80) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 6,220 ($84.59) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday, February 14th.

In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of Rio Tinto Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,398 ($73.41), for a total value of £269.90 ($367.06).

Shares of LON:RIO traded up GBX 201 ($2.73) on Friday, reaching GBX 5,668 ($77.08). 2,269,259 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,542,292. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 5,313.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 5,072.59. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of GBX 4,354 ($59.21) and a 52 week high of GBX 6,876.26 ($93.52). The stock has a market capitalization of £91.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 352.32 ($4.79) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.55%.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

