GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.29.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GMS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on GMS from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Raymond James raised GMS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GMS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on GMS from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on GMS from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

NYSE:GMS traded up $1.01 on Friday, reaching $53.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,666. GMS has a 1-year low of $35.25 and a 1-year high of $61.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.29.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.40. GMS had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 27.41%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GMS will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 56,561 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total value of $3,322,393.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 7,424 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.58, for a total transaction of $449,745.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GMS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in GMS by 142.0% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in GMS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in GMS by 15,722.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in GMS by 264.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. 97.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceiling products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

