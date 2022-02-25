Sterling Check Corp (NASDAQ:STER) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Sterling Check Corp (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.50.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Sterling Check from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sterling Check from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sterling Check from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.
Shares of STER traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.68. 2,117 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,404. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.08. Sterling Check has a fifty-two week low of $17.27 and a fifty-two week high of $28.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.18.
Sterling Check Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background screening, verification, workforce monitoring and health screening services for businesses. Sterling Check Corp. is based in NEW YORK.
