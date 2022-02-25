CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 3,331 iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 540.8% in the third quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ IEF opened at $110.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $112.72 and its 200 day moving average is $114.64. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $109.92 and a 12 month high of $118.63.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

