6,455 Shares in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) Bought by CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter.
NYSEARCA ESGV opened at $77.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.69. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $69.08 and a 12 month high of $88.85.
