CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Invests $986,000 in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AWAY)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AWAY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 34,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC owned 0.33% of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF in the third quarter valued at $9,369,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new stake in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF in the third quarter valued at $3,280,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF by 49.6% during the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 32,716 shares during the last quarter. Glovista Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF during the third quarter worth $2,638,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF during the third quarter worth $1,420,000.

Shares of AWAY stock opened at $23.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.09 and its 200-day moving average is $25.87. ETFMG Travel Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $21.59 and a 52 week high of $34.54.

