Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) Stock Price Down 6%

Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.04 and last traded at $4.09. Approximately 47,374 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,906,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.35.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VLTA. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Volta Inc – Class A in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Volta Inc – Class A in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Volta Inc – Class A in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Volta Inc – Class A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Volta Inc – Class A from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.86 and its 200 day moving average is $7.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
Volta Inc – Class A Company Profile (NYSE:VLTA)
Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Leawood, Kansas.
