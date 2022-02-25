Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) Stock Price Down 6%

Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.04 and last traded at $4.09. Approximately 47,374 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,906,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.35.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VLTA. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Volta Inc – Class A in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Volta Inc – Class A in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Volta Inc – Class A in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Volta Inc – Class A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Volta Inc – Class A from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.86 and its 200 day moving average is $7.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLTA. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of Volta Inc – Class A by 413.0% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,823,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,741,000 after acquiring an additional 4,687,941 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Volta Inc – Class A by 123.1% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,729,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,796 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Volta Inc – Class A in the 4th quarter valued at $7,616,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Volta Inc – Class A during the 4th quarter worth $6,829,000. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Volta Inc – Class A during the 3rd quarter worth $6,488,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.06% of the company’s stock.

Volta Inc – Class A Company Profile (NYSE:VLTA)

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Leawood, Kansas.

Further Reading

