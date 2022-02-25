CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Hits New 12-Month High at $61.85

CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $61.85 and last traded at $61.51, with a volume of 5525 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.99.

A number of research firms have commented on CSGS. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of CSG Systems International in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of CSG Systems International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of CSG Systems International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Get CSG Systems International alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 0.81.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 20.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CSG Systems International, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This is a positive change from CSG Systems International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. CSG Systems International’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in CSG Systems International by 18.4% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 2.8% during the second quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 12,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its holdings in CSG Systems International by 4.0% in the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 16,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in CSG Systems International in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 210,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,107,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS)

CSG Systems International, Inc engages in providing business support solutions serving the communications industry. It engages in revenue management & digital monetization, customer experience & payment solutions providers. The firm’s solutions and services help companies around the world monetize and digitally enable the customer experience by accurately capturing, managing, generating, and optimizing the interactions and revenues associated with their customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CSG Systems International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSG Systems International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.