Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) Shares Up 12.6%

Shares of Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Rating) shot up 12.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.49 and last traded at $14.49. 988 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 55,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.87.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rani Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.40.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.93.
About Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI)
Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is a clinical stage biotherapeutics company. It focused on advancing technologies to enable the development of orally administered biologics. Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.
