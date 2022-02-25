Bunge (NYSE:BG) Sets New 1-Year High at $104.13

Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $104.13 and last traded at $104.13, with a volume of 41807 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $101.91.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Bunge in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on Bunge from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Stephens upped their price target on Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Bunge from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.11.
The firm has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.57.
In related news, insider Julio Garros sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.45, for a total value of $105,472.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Grain Co Continental sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.37, for a total value of $20,474,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 601,050 shares of company stock worth $60,555,473. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bunge by 120.6% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bunge during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bunge during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bunge during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA grew its holdings in shares of Bunge by 32.6% during the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Bunge Company Profile (NYSE:BG)
Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.
